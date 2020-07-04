Holocaust survivor’s treasured gold pendant that survived Hitler and Stalin is LOST at Heathrow 

A family heirloom that survived the Holocaust and escaped the rise of communism has been lost in the post while travelling through customs.

The gold pendant was crafted by Vilém Werner, a Jewish Czech, for his niece, Eva Porges and featured her name.

The heirloom, believed to have now been crafted between 1927 and 1941, was on its way to Eva’s cousin three times removed in Oxford from America when it vanished after arriving at Heathrow on April 3.

Eva’s husband Jan Roäek had tried to pass on the heirloom to his family’s next generation by sending it to relative Mim Saxl, 39, in Oxford whose daughter is named Eva after Mrs Porges.

Ms Saxl said: ‘Jan had decided that that he wanted to give this pendant to my younger daughter since she’s named after Eva, so that it could be worn in her memory and her memory would go on.

‘He didn’t want my older daughter, Maya, to feel left out, so he got one manufactured in a similar style to say her name, and that he put them both in the post.

‘The mistake that that he feels he made was he sent them registered delivery and declared their value, so that it was a little package with a high value.

‘So our guess is that it went into a pocket at some point.’

She added: ‘I feel really sad about it and I share Jan’s frustration, because the way he sent it was supposed to keep it safe.

‘I feel bad for him because I don’t want him to feel foolish for sending it – it was an extremely generous, precious gift.’

Mr Verner, who crafted the pendant did not survive the Holocaust and died with his wife and daughter in Latvia in 1942 – the exact same year Eva and her family were transported from Prague to Theresienstadt concentration camp.

Before the household were transported, the pendant was left in the care of a Christian friend of Eva’s mother.

Eva met her future husband Jan at the camp however they were then sent separately to Aushwitz, where Eva’s father died, and both Eva and Jan assumed the other had also died.

The pair, and the pendant, were reunited after the war and the couple married in 1947.

However, the new communist regime wanted their skills as chemists and accused Jan of a crime and tried to force him to work for them – and so the pair made a decision to board a little boat that sailed daily for Denmark to escape.

Passengers from Europe’s eastern bloc were banned from the boat but Eva managed to buy tickets for herseld, Jan, their two sons and Eva’s mother.

At the Danish port of Gedser, the household jumped on the side of the ship and swam to mainland Denmark where they waited for 90 days to secure US visas.

They were supported financially by cousins of Jan in England, Hella Kleeman and Susie Lind. Eva gave the pendant to Susie’s daughter Anna to say many thanks for supporting them financially as she had nothing else of value except her a wedding ring.

Eva died in Greenville, Delaware on June 28, 2015, and Anna returned the pendant to Jan that year.

In 2016, Eva Saxl was created, and in March of the year Yan was set to visit Eva and her mother Mim in Demark to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his escape from communism, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the trip from going ahead.

Unable to supply the pendant to Eva in person, Jan posted is, but after having a few weeks that he rang Mim to check it absolutely was delivered.

Ms Saxl said: ‘It was a couple weeks later Jan sent me a few emails saying, ‘have you had the package?’

‘We initially thought it absolutely was just organized at customs, and it might still be the case that it’s somewhere at customs.

‘But Jan did ask USPS (United States Postal Service) to find it and they looked for this, and they can not locate it. So they will have actually declared it lost.’

The package was confirmed to have arrived at Heathrow where ParcelForce was supposed to collect it, but their last update claimed that the parcel was stuck in customs.

Mim said: ‘When I contacted USPS they said ‘contact ParcelForce, they truly are the UKside’. So i quickly contacted ParcelForce and they said ‘we don’t have it. Get the sender to make contact with USPS’.

‘Perhaps it never managed to get through customs.’

Mim is now offering a ‘significant financial reward’ for the pendant’s reunite and may be contacted via the website www.evaspendant.com

A Parcelforce Worldwide spokesperson said: ‘We sincerely apologise that, at this juncture, we are not able to supply the service frequently expected from Parcelforce Worldwide, which triggered the subsequent loss in this very sentimental item. We will continue our efforts to trace the parcel.

‘Every item we handle is crucial that you us and we always strive to supply the best possible service to all of our clients. While we are able to fully appreciate that there is no amount of money that compensates with this loss, we’re arranging for the family to get a payment in compensation for this item and the distress caused.

‘We will also match this by paying the exact same amount of money to a Holocaust memorial charity of the family’s choosing.’

MailOnline has contacted USPS and UK Customs for comment.