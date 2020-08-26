Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

The Hollywood super star, and popular motorsport lover, is no complete stranger to the Bathurst circuit, having actually made a variety of Bathurst 12 Hour begins.

His finest outcome was available in 2009, throughout the occasion’s production automobile period, when Bana integrated with Tim Leahey and Peter Hill to end up 10th in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo.

Bana’s last start, and just given that GT3 vehicles ended up being qualified, remained in a Lamborghini in 2013.

While not keen on dealing with the 12 Hour once again, Bana hasn’t turned his back on Bathurst completely. He states the Bathurst 6 Hour, which changed the 12 Hour as an all-production automobile enduro, holds some authentic appeal.

“The 6 Hour format for production cars really appeals to me,” Bana informed the Rusty’s Garage podcast.

“I don’t enjoy getting in people’s way. I think to turn up to a GT3 race, at the speeds that they are doing with the lack of the number of amateur drivers, it would be a stretch.

“The six hour idea is definitely appealing.”

The Bathurst 6 Hour is generally hung on the Easter weekend, nevertheless due to the coronavirus pandemic it has actually been pressed back to November 12-15 this year.