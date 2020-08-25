Hollywood Sets Look WAY Different During The Pandemic – Get An Inside Look At The Strict COVID-19 Safety Measures!

Ch- ch- modifications!

As some TELEVISION programs and motion pictures meticulously go back to set, severe precaution are being required to safeguard stars and staffers! Now, we’re getting an inside look at what that appears like in the age of COVID- 19 thanks to Hayley Orrantia.

Best called Erica Goldberg of The Goldbergs, the star offered her TikTok fans a peek on Monday at what their series is doing to restrict direct exposure to the infection and each other, while still returning on track with shooting season 8.

New safety measures consist of stars using masks whenever possible — consisting of going to and from the set, keeping outfits in clear plastic garment bags and shoes in plastic boxes, and keeping individual clothes and products in a basket. At completion of the day, there is an identified garbage can for clothes to be positioned inside. As for hair and makeup, the 26- year- old revealed that she had actually been supplied “pre-prep stuff” to do on her own prior to going into a different trailer for ending up touches.

Once it’s in fact time to shoot, the If I Don’ t songstress exposed there is a green space waiting location, which is sectioned off by plastic dividers, to permit each cast member their own different identified chair to unwind in prior to going onto the …