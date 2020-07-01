Hollywood ‘Rigged In Favor Of White People,’ Need Reparations And To Defund Police

Lena Dunham said that Hollywood is “rigged in favor of white people,” and that the perfect solution is to give black Americans reparations and defund the authorities.

Dunham: “Shut Up, Unless It’s To Advocate For Change For Black People”

Dunham was criticized on Sunday by black actor Ahmed Best on Twitter. Best attacked Dunham for managing to get her show “Girls” taken up by HBO with “a page-and-a-half-long” pitch and no character or plot, with the insinuation that it was because she was white.

“I have a masters degree in film and teach film at a top tier university, An over twenty five year professional career and I walk into pitches with a fully realized bible pilot and seven season arc, and often times told it’s not enough. But Lena Dunham, cool,” Best tweeted.

This then caused Dunham to trend on Twitter.

“Whenever I find out I’m trending, I have to immediately check if I’m alive,” Dunham tweeted. “Then, I try and see if there’s a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn’t, but today there was.”

Dunham agreed with the underlying criticism posited at her by Best, most well known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, yet others.

“The Hollywood system is rigged in favour of white people and my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn’t able to recognise because I also didn’t know what privilege was,” Dunham tweeted.

“The past ten years have been a series of lessons,” she continued, and proceeded to rattle off what those lessons were. “Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people. Listen. Make art in private for awhile- no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat.”

Typical Leftist Hollywood Nonsense

This really is typical of Hollywood. Dunham has genuinely had a privileged life, however now she desires to screw everyone else over for that! It’s not because she’s white, but likely because she comes from a New York family with good connections to the art and film world that gave her the boost in the beginning.

Not every white person is similar to Dunham, so not every white person must have to have the consequences of defunding the authorities, or need to pay reparations for the privileged life that she led.