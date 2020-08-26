Hollywood returns to work: Bradley Cooper seen filming new Paul Anderson 70s inspired film in LA’s San Fernando valley despite pandemic – Armenian News

Bradley Cooper has returned to work as filming for Paul Anderson’s new 1970s-set ensemble drama got underway despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The production is thought to be the first to return at such close proximity as recording began in Los Angeles last week with measures put in place in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes weekly testing for all members of both cast and crew as well as the compulsory use of face masks and shields for those behind the cameras, the Daily Mail reports.

It comes as the rest of Hollywood eases back into work including Tom Cruise who headed back on to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 earlier this month.

Hollywood has been proactively looking at ways to return to filmmaking since the coronavirus pandemic hit North America in March.

However it is expected studios will try and increase filming as much as possible to make up for lost time.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and Screen Actors Guild have both published detailed reports on how to protect casts and crews from the spread of the virus

Guidelines include a designated covid-19 compliance officer, require face coverings for everyone except performers, limit access to production areas and encourage the use of digital assets, such as scripts and call sheets when…