Hollywood navigates safe return to work

As the months of the coronavirus pandemic drag on and uncertainty in our lives abounds, we all need something to look forward to.

And much like how movies and television have helped us pass the time, thinking about fresh content to consume may also offer some much-needed joy.

Tinseltown is anxious to get back to work, and some productions have already resumed.

But just as there is debate surrounding a return to offices and campuses, questions linger as to how safe it really is to return to movie and television sets.

The answers remain to be seen, but some in the industry are doing what they can to balance productivity and safety: Dwayne Johnson: “The Rock” The Rock” announced this week that his Netflix film “Red Notice” is going to resume production next month “Like so many of us here in the US and around the world — getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures,” he posted on Instagram in the caption accompanying the announcement video. The comedy thriller, which also features co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will be filmed in the safest and most aggressive “quarantined bubble,” according to Johnson. Johnson has given a great bit of thought about returning to set, he said, especially because his…

