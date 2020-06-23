Hollywood mogul dies age 55

Hollywood producer Steve Bing, who financed Tom Hanks movie “The Polar Express” and fathered a child with actress Liz Hurley, has died aged 55, US media reported on Monday.

TMZ said Bing had died after falling from the 27th floor of an extra apartment building in Los Angeles’ Century City, citing anonymous police sources.

A Los Angeles police spokesman said a male in his fifties was pronounced dead at exactly the same scene, without disclosing his identity.

Both the victim’s age and the place matched TMZ reports.

As well as producing and financing movies such as for instance Sylvester Stallone’s action flick “Get Carter” and Martin Scorsese’s music documentary “Shine a Light”, Bing co-wrote the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack”.