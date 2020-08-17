Hollywood looks to ‘game changer’ tech while facing COVID-related limitations

New LED video wall innovation utilized in making in 2015’s “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian” series might end up being more extensive as Hollywood production ramps back up throughout the pandemic.

Instead of shooting on place with a complete cast and team and browsing strict social distancing requirements, it enables filmmakers on a studio lot to expanded specific scenes recorded essentially utilizing a range of methods.

Unlike a conventional “green screen,” the star can see the background and cinematographers can match point of views and video camera parallax to appear like a place shoot.

“The Lion King” visual results manager Robert Legato calls the video wall and approach virtual production a “game changer” that’s being accepted by requirement throughout the pandemic.

“It is something that was going to happen anyway. It just would have taken longer because there would be no need for it immediately. Some people, you know, are stuck in their ways,” the three-time Oscar winner stated.

More than half of “The Mandalorian” scenes were recorded with the innovation. Emmy- winning visual results expert Sam Nicholson states it represents a “natural evolution” in the Hollywood results world, where brand-new innovations have actually been accepted after previous crises– consisting of a.

