Hollywood Liberals Gleefully Gloat After Twitter ‘Fact-Checks’ President Trump On Vote By Mail

The liberal elites of Hollywood have been celebrating like loopy ever since Twitter “fact checked” President Donald Trump’s tweets about potential vote-by-mail fraud.

Twitter added a hyperlink beneath Trump’s tweets that learn “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and clicking on it takes customers to a Twitter landing page that describes the president’s claims about potential voter fraud as “unsubstantiated.” However, Twitter relied solely on leftwing media organizations CNN, NBC News, and The Washington Post to hold out their so-called “fact checking.”

Shamelessly anti-Trump filmmaker Rob Reiner kicked off the celebrations by tweeting “adios amigo” to the president.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista went as far as to name President Trump a “b****.” Gee, how stylish!

Hollywood actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano claimed that Twitter was merely “correcting” President Trump’s “lies.”

“The West Wing” star Bradley Whitford got here utterly unhinged together with his celebration, calling the president a “racist birther, a puppet of Vladimir Putin and a conman” earlier than including that he’s a “malignant narcissist.”

Actor Don Cheadle appeared to scold Twitter for taking so lengthy with their “fact checking.”

Finally, actress Mia Farrow known as Twitters fact-check of Trump “excellent.”

The ignorance of Hollywood liberals continues to baffle the thoughts.

