Hollywood Liberals Gleefully Gloat After Twitter ‘Fact-Checks’ President Trump On Vote By Mail

The liberal elites of Hollywood have been celebrating like loopy ever since Twitter “fact checked” President Donald Trump’s tweets about potential vote-by-mail fraud.

Twitter added a hyperlink beneath Trump’s tweets that learn “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and clicking on it takes customers to a Twitter landing page that describes the president’s claims about potential voter fraud as “unsubstantiated.” However, Twitter relied solely on leftwing media organizations CNN, NBC News, and The Washington Post to hold out their so-called “fact checking.”

…dwelling within the state, irrespective of who they’re or how they received there, will get one. That shall be adopted up with professionals telling all of those folks, a lot of whom have by no means even considered voting earlier than, how, and for whom, to vote. This shall be a Rigged Election. No approach! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Shamelessly anti-Trump filmmaker Rob Reiner kicked off the celebrations by tweeting “adios amigo” to the president.

MASSIVE. Twitter says it would put a warning label on the Lies and Disinformation tweeted by Trump. Since Trump is incapable of tweeting with out mendacity, adios amigo. And don’t let the door hit you on the best way out. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 26, 2020

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista went as far as to name President Trump a “b****.” Gee, how stylish!

Hollywood actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano claimed that Twitter was merely “correcting” President Trump’s “lies.”

Nope. Just correcting your lies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 27, 2020

“The West Wing” star Bradley Whitford got here utterly unhinged together with his celebration, calling the president a “racist birther, a puppet of Vladimir Putin and a conman” earlier than including that he’s a “malignant narcissist.”

Your incompetence led to the pointless deaths of tens of 1000’s of harmless Americans and destroyed the economic system that @BarackObama constructed. You’re a racist birther, a puppet of Vladimir Putin and a conman. You’re destroying our future. Fact verify that, you malignant narcissist. https://t.co/WalxYKVgiV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 27, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle appeared to scold Twitter for taking so lengthy with their “fact checking.”

that didn’t take lengthy, did it….? Twitter labels Trump’s tweets with a truth verify for the primary time – The Washington Post https://t.co/ifd4Ajv9Pc — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 27, 2020

Finally, actress Mia Farrow known as Twitters fact-check of Trump “excellent.”

This is superb. Trumps false claims will now be flagged as such pic.twitter.com/Fct3moRvi8 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 26, 2020

The ignorance of Hollywood liberals continues to baffle the thoughts.

