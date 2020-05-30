Hollywood Hits The Beach — Salty Distancing

Hollywood’s hottest stars have been slowly making their approach out of the home and have been heading down by the shore to do some social distancing within the sand!

With seashores opening as much as some actions, these stars have voyaged to open waters and have been sharing all their sandy photographs … celebs like Brooke Shields, Diplo, Kaitlynn Carter and lots of extra have been soaking within the salty air whereas staying secure!

Get a very good have a look at all the opposite celebs which have been hanging seaside by scrolling by way of our gallery of stars headed to the seaside!