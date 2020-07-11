Hollywood Has Full Meltdown After Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Sentence

Hollywood had a complete meltdown on Friday night when President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone.

The White House released a statement on Friday night stating that Stone was a free man after Trump commuted his 40-month prison sentence.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” the statement said, according to Breitbart News. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia.”

“Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never must have taken place. It is the other side which are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning.

It didn’t simply take long for Hollywood to lose it over this announcement, with actor and director Rob Reiner kicking things off by tweeting, “You can free Stone, Flynn, fire prosecutors. It won’t help. You’re going down. You’re a Sociopath, a Criminal and a Moron. You’re gonna lose in a landslide then go to jail.”

Alec Baldwin chimed in to say that he has “no doubt that there are other crimes Roger Stone may have committed.”

Bette Midler called Trump a “little stinker” and branded Stone as a “little s***.” How classy!

Mia Farrow wear her tinfoil hat to tweet her very own conspiracy theory about the situation, writing, “Roger Stone lied to Congress, obstructed justice to protect Trump. So Trump is rewarding Stone’s refusal to testify against Trump – in other words Trump is protecting Trump.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler went the sarcastic route, tweeting, “It’s Friday, which means it’s time to commute a convicted criminal’s sentence.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn bluntly wrote, “Blatant corruption. Commuting Roger Stone is less about Trump’s friendship with the conman, and more about how much he can get away with, right in front of us.”

Finally, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill simply tweeted a bunch of nausea emojis.

This piece was published by James Samson on July 11, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

