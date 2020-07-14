Hollywood experts build robot dolphins as ethical alternative to real thing      – Armenian News

Hollywood special effects gurus are developing some-fin special to revamp ailing marine parks – robotic dolphins.

Along with animatronics experts they aim to make a lifesize bottlenose dolphin that looks identical to its living counterpart.

Special effects artist Walt Conti – behind big screen sea creatures like Free Willy and Flipper – has helped to develop a 42-stone prototype that swims for 10 continuous hours on a single battery charge, Mirror reports.

The special creature also has yellow-stained teeth and a test audience in China was unable to guess it was not real.

Developers hope the £21million robot will be an ethical alternative to keeping real dolphins.