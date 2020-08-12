Hollywood Elites Lose Their Minds For Kamala Harris: ‘Crying With Joy!’

The liberal elites of Hollywood have actually been losing their minds since Joe Biden called Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Frozen star Josh Gad might not include his feelings, composing on Twitter, “I am crying with joy!!!!”

I am weeping with happiness!!!! https://t.co/SvY7vNcgQ1 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 11, 2020

The fanatically anti-Trump star and director Rob Reiner likewise participated the action, tweeting “Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”

Finally a Presidential ticket that appears like America!! Now all of us go to work to bring back the soul of ourNation VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

The starlet and vocalist Bette Midler remained in event too over the news of Harris being called as Biden’s running mate, not missing out on the opportunity to attack Donald Trump too by describing his administration as the “#EvilEmpire.”

“Kamala Harris, Alright! From a wonderful group of prospects, #JoeBiden chose a fantastic partner to go the range! All those females are so skilled. I hope they pitch in and assist to win this race versus the #EvilEmpire! We require you!”