Hollywood Censors Films for Content ‘Offensive’ to China, Fearing Loss of Business There

Fearing loss of market share in China, Hollywood studios are now eliminating from their films any content associated to Tibet or other human rights concerns thought about politically delicate by Beijing, according to a U.S.-based media liberties group.

“As U.S. film studios compete for the opportunity to access Chinese audiences, many are making difficult and troubling compromises on free expression,” PEN America states in a current report, “Made in Hollywood, Censored by Beijing.”

Film content is now regularly altered even for American audiences, while studios supply censored variations of films particularly for Chinese audiences and in some cases welcome Chinese censors onto movie sets to recommend them on how to prevent “tripping the censors’ wires,” PEN America stated.

Studios’ choices on casting, plot, discussion, and settings are now made “based on a desire to avoid antagonizing Chinese officials who control whether their films gain access to the booming Chinese market,” PEN America stated, including that these choices are thoroughly made “behind closed doors” and out of public view.

After making 2 films in 1997–Kundun and Seven Years in Tibet– illustrating China’s conquest of Tibet, 2 significant studios were prohibited from doing business in China for the next 5 years, and Hollywood …