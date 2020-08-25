Hollywood Celebs Go Into Full Meltdown Mode Over RNC

The liberal elites of Hollywood claim to be all about “tolerance,” but in reality they are only tolerant to the people who think the same way that they do. This was shown once again on Monday night, when Hollywood’s lengthy list of liberal celebrities went into full meltdown mode over the Republican National Convention.

Hollywood Stars Throw Tantrum Over RNC

The typical cast of characters of Hollywood liberals who think they know everything about politics took to Twitter to blast what was happening at the RNC. Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner went so far as to say that the conservative convention made him physically ill.

“Is it just me or is anyone else throwing up right now?” Reiner tweeted.

Actor Ethan Embry echoed Reiner’s sentiments as well.

“It’s been 30 seconds into the Republican Convention and I’m already throwing up into my mouth,” Embry tweeted.

The singer and actress Bette…