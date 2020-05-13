Hollywood Bowl cancels entire season for the first time

The location states the choice was made “in response to the latests guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of Covid-19.”

With a seating capability of over 17,000, the Hollywood Bowl hosts regarding 110 performances each summertime as well as is just one of the biggest outside amphitheaters in the globe, according the location. It shut for 12 days in 1951 however has actually never ever been shuttered for an entire season in its 98 years.

The Ford, one more outside location situated near the Hollywood Bowl, will certainly additionally closed this season.

“The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford are much more than performance venues. They are iconic places and represent summer traditions that have played a part in defining Los Angeles itself,” Gail Samuel, President of the Hollywood Bowl as well as Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, stated in a declaration. “It’s deeply saddening to acknowledge that the 2020 summer season is gone, but the LA Phil isn’t going anywhere. Our cultural community is among the most vibrant and creative in the world.”