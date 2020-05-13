Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Season Due to Coronavirus

Breaking News

The Hollywood Bowl is going quiet for its whole summertime season– for the very first time in the famous place’s almost 100 year background. Thanks a great deal, coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which handles the Bowl, revealed Wednesday there will certainly be no summer season shows due to the pandemic.

It’s rather incredible, in an unfortunate method … the Hollywood Bowl has actually never ever gone greater than 2 weeks without an online efficiency throughout the last 100 summertimes. Let that sink in.

The Bowl has actually been closed down given that last month … without any end visible.

The songs never ever quit at the Hollywood Bowl throughout various other times of situation– World War I and also II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and also also the Great Depression– however COVID-19 is a various monster.

Heck, also floodings, fires and also troubles could not quit the bands from using … however those weren’t respiratory system pandemics. The ditched season is additionally gon na abuse the L.A. Phil’s profits … the band claims it’s encountering an $80 million budget plan deficiency.

The Bowl’s stayed in business given that 1916, when it attracted its very first group for a community playhouse performance of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”