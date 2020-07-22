Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 06:12:38 UTC – Details)

Forge your own path in Hollow Knight! An epic action adventure through a vast, ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. Hollow Knight is a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast interconnected world. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes; battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs; and solve ancient mysteries at the kingdom’s heart. Includes free content packs! All new quests, boss battles and secrets! • Hidden Dreams: Mighty new foes emerge! New Boss fights. New Upgrades. New Music. • The Grimm Troupe: Light the Nightmare Lantern. Summon the Troupe. New Major Quest. New Boss Fights. New Charms. New Enemies. New Friends. • Lifeblood: New mapping tools. New Boss fight. Upgraded Bosses. New Music. Hidden Extras! Game Features • Classic side-scrolling action, with all the modern trimmings. • Forge your own path! The world of Hallownest is expansive and open. Choose which paths you take, which enemies you face and find your own way forward. • Evolve with powerful new skills and abilities! Gain spells, strength and speed. Leap to new heights on ethereal wings. Dash forward in a blazing flash. Blast foes with fiery Soul! • Equip Charms! Ancient relics that offer bizarre new powers and abilities. Choose your favourites and make your journey unique! • An enormous cast of cute and creepy characters all brought to life with traditional 2D frame-by-frame animation. • Over 140 enemies! 30 epic bosses! Face ferocious beasts and vanquish ancient knights on your quest through the kingdom. • Chart your journey with extensive mapping tools. Buy compasses, quills, maps and pins to enhance your understanding of Hollow Knight’s many twisting landscapes. • A haunting, intimate score accompanies the player on their journey, composed by Christopher Larkin.

System Requirements:

Supported Platforms: Nintendo – Switch

Nintendo account required for game activation and installation