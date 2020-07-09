Holidaymakers should wear a mask EVERYWHERE as part of the ‘new normal’

Holidaymakers should wear masks while travelling, in hotels as well as on beaches, a coalition of the world’s biggest travel companies will say today.

As part of a ‘new normal’ for holidays, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is urging tourists to wear masks at almost all times, wherever they are, to avoid a 2nd wave of coronavirus.

Tourists should even have face coverings on by the pool and on beaches where they can not keep a two-metre gap between their fellow sunbathers, the council says.

Airports, hotels, nightclubs, museums, gyms and all other ‘indoor venues’, including public areas on cruise lines, should likewise have mandatory mask-wearing rules in effect until a vaccine is available, it recommends.

The stark new guidelines come as thousands of Britons jet off today – the first day of the Government’s travel corridor scheme.

The WTTC is worried that varying coronavirus rules around the world can lead to confusion among holidaymakers, while putting travel and tourism workers at an increased risk of disease.

Its advice is significant because the WTTC includes some of the biggest names in travel, including Hilton, Marriott, Tui, Expedia, Carnival Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Amex Global Travel and Google.

The organisation said its tips had been informed by doctors from Harvard University.

As of today, English holidaymakers are allowed to visit 59 countries and 14 British territories without having to enter a two-week quarantine on the return.

But travellers have already been warned to expect restrictions in destination countries, including temperature checks on arrival.

On the Balearic Islands – which are braced for the arrival of thousands of British sunseekers this weekend – police have been given the power to fine holidaymakers £90 if they don’t wear coverings outside their hotel rooms.

But officials confirmed yesterday evening that holidaymakers will not need to wear the masks by pools or on beaches in Majorca and Ibiza.

Tourists will also not have to wear a face covering in restaurants and bars if they’re seated to consume or drink.

Spanish authorities are worried the mass arrival of tourists can lead to a spike in Covid cases on the Balearics, which have some of the lowest rates of disease in Spain.

In recent days, police have shut down a series of illegal parties in Majorca and Ibiza where good sized quantities of tourists have gathered with no masks and no social distancing.

WTTC president Gloria Guevara said: ‘The safety and hygiene of travellers and people who work in travel and tourism of paramount importance which explains why we now highly recommend masks being mandatory.

The wearing of masks should perhaps not be politicised. Wearing a mask must become part of everyday activity to ensure everybody enjoys travelling in safety until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.

‘We implore the private sector and global governments to encourage their use.’