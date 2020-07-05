Holidaymakers hoping to take advantage of long-awaited air bridge plans are facing a ‘maze’ of red tape after it emerged that under half of the approved destinations allow travel without the restrictions.

On Friday, the Government finally announced that travellers would be able to visit 59 countries without having to quarantine for two weeks in britain upon get back.

These include popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France and Italy, but analysis reveals that the plans – a week ago branded ‘utterly shambolic’ by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – are likely to confuse travellers further, as only 25 countries allow travel without any restrictions.

The remaining countries named as part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘travel corridors’ list place a varied range of stipulations – from quarantine measures to outright bans on UK visitors.

To add to the confusion for holidaymakers, the Foreign Office has published its list of 67 countries where advice against ‘all but important travel’ no longer applies.

Countries such as Australia appear on both lists, inspite of the country’s borders being all but closed to anybody who is no Australian citizen or permanent resident.

But only 25 countries allow travel without the restrictions. Above, a guide to the travel restrictions which can be being enforced by some countries

On Sunday Paul Charles, a travel consultant behind The PC Agency which led the Quash Quarantine campaign, said the messages were ‘utterly confusing.’

He added: ‘It’s great that progress has been made in removing the blanket quarantine and showing which countries you are able to visit, however for the consumer it’s a complete maze at the moment.

‘It’s notably complex. The consumer is unlikely to accomplish all of the research needed. They only want to know where they can visit.

‘Further confusion has been produced by the two split up lists. Plus, the fact you have to test with the united states you intend to visit that there aren’t extra restrictions.

‘The Government needs to create a list or map of where you can go – without inbound or outbound restrictions – as of now. That will be the most sensible option.’

Despite the Foreign Office granting happen to be the Cayman Islands, all airports at the destination are closed to international flights ‘until further notice’.

New Zealand is known as on the DfT’s approved list, but official advice says the united states is closed ‘to virtually all arrivals.’

On arrival in Austria, visitors will have handy over an adverse coronavirus test taken within the previous four days or self-isolate for 14 days.

Noel Josephides, the chairman of Sunvil, which runs breaks in Greece and Cyprus, said the 2 differing sets of advice were ‘very odd’.

‘It is highly confusing for travellers,’ that he told The Sunday Times.

‘It’s as though Government departments don’t actually speak to one another. All we would like is one list.’

A DfT source last night said the making of one list was under ‘active consideration’.

Travellers hoping to count on the DfT guidance may also be urged to test the latest FCO advice to see whether self-isolation measures are in place for their outbound journey.

It came as holidaymakers were warned that their flights might be cancelled because of the continuing uncertainty.

Airlines are considered planning their services ‘hand to mouth’ because of confusion over regulations, plunging travel plans into chaos.

Airlines expert John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Several air companies have in the pipeline flights and put them on sale, only to locate that government policies and regulatory conditions in one country or yet another have meant that it is difficult to operate.’