Holiday weekend images show plenty of people flocked to beaches but not a lot social distancing

People wear face masks while taking part in the yearly Memorial Day Parade in Staten Island, New York, on Monday, May 25.

President Donald Trump and also very first girl Melania Trump join a Memorial Day event at Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday.

Park site visitors enjoy the dawn along the south edge of the Grand Canyon onMonday Grand Canyon National Park has actually opened up for restricted hrs and also gain access to.

Robert Bean, a retired participant of the United States Marine Corps and also National Guard, plays faucets as the American flag is reduced over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday.

People enjoy the Memorial Day Parade in Carmel, New York, on Monday.

Visitors pay areas at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego on Monday.

Democratic governmental prospect and also previous Vice President Joe Biden and also his partner Jill Biden reach the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park to lay a wreath on Monday.

A team of people float on linked inflatables down the American River in the Sunrise Recreation Area near Rancho Cordova, California, on Sunday, May 24.

People wave American flags as sailors join a "Make America Great Again" ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

People browse through Dolores Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

Signs positioned on the coastline in Montauk, New York, straight people on exactly how to adhere to social range steps on Sunday.

People enjoy wild equines on the Salt River in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.

Beachgoers collect in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday.

Beachgoers delay to order food at Rubys Bar and also Grill at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York on Sunday.

Visitors ride the Cannibal roller rollercoaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on Saturday, May 23.

People on watercrafts collect in a location called "Crab Island" near Destin, Florida, on Saturday.

People stroll along the boardwalk in Venice, California, on Saturday.

A female consumes a gelato cone on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday.

People see the wave swimming pool at Island WATER Live! theme park in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday.

Holly Meyer give out flags to volunteers to location at the Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, New York, onSaturday The United States Department of Veterans Affairs put on hold the technique in the middle of issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic leading volunteer teams to do something about it on Memorial Day weekend.

People crowd the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday.

A youngster strolls in a area of flags in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

People collect on the coastline in Port Aransas, Texas, on Saturday.

J.D. Madrid stops for a minute at the tomb of his father-in-law, Michael McBrien, in Fort Logan National Cemetery, in Sheridan, Colorado, on Saturday.