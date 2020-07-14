Holiday Ultimate Bundle Playstation 4 1TB Slim w/bonus Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition



Price: $452.84

(as of Jul 14,2020 20:29:35 UTC – Details)





The jet black SonyPlayStation 4 Bundle is smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient than the original PS4. Despite its smaller design, it still provides the same performance found on earlier PS4 models — and it does so more quietly. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming and content, which takes advantage of increased color depth and contrast on compatible displays.

This bundle comes with 4 PS4 games, which are: The Last of Us: Remastered (disk),Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition(disk) God of War(voucher code), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (voucher code).

Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.

Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.