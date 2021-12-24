Holiday travel outlook: Expect 2019-level crowds in airports this Christmas, economist says
Holiday travel outlook: Expect 2019-level crowds in airports this Christmas, economist says

Hopper Economist Adit Damodaran joins Yahoo Finance’s Karina Mitchell and Jared Blikre to discuss holiday travel trends, including how busy airports are expected to be this Christmas and how travelers should navigate COVID concerns as the Omicron variant surges.

