Holiday home owner slams police after claiming ARMED officers were sent to his rental property

He claimed that two officers gained entry to his property with out consent

A vacation home owner has complained to the police watchdog after claiming armed officers raided his property to guarantee he was abiding by the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Shaun Pritchard, from Cornwall, accused Devon and Cornwall Police of being ‘heavy handed’ for sending the officers to his property within the village of St Newlyn East earlier this month.

Mr Pritchard additionally claimed the 2 officers who arrived to his home gained entry to the property with out consent by way of one other property’s non-public entry.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they attended the property on June 11 however that no arrests were made.

Holiday home owner Shaun Pritchard (pictured), from Cornwall, accused Devon and Cornwall Police of being ‘heavy handed’ for sending armed police to his property earlier this month

Mr Pritchard mentioned he had friends staying at his property when the lockdown was introduced in March however claims he contacted police at the moment for recommendation, and the friends left a couple of days later.

Since then he mentioned the home has been utilized by key employees, together with a nurse.

However the vacation home owner defined that after receiving an ‘nameless tip off’ armed police raided his property.

He informed the BBC: ‘The area people that I dwell in usually are not actually followers of vacation lets.’

He added that he has acquired two visits from police and had been checked on by the council twice.

In his criticism to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Mr Pritchard wrote: ‘On this event we really feel that that is now a matter of harassment.

‘We are extraordinarily involved that on the newest event, police felt it expedient to ship two armed officers for an alleged breach of a vacation let being open.’

Mr Pritchard took to Twitter to say that police officers were given an nameless tip that his property was open

Pictured: Drivers are requested if they’re making important journey at a police cease level in Devon

He additionally took to social media to share his frustration with the state of affairs, writing on Twitter: ‘@netpol had armed police raid my vacation let in Cornwall on an nameless tip off that it was open.

‘They threatened to return although they discovered no proof of it being open. ARMED F***ING POLICE!!!!’

The police pressure mentioned they attended the property on June 11 however that no arrests were made.

Devon and Cornwall Police mentioned: ‘While complaints are below evaluate, we’re unable to remark additional.’