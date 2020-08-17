Holden Motorsport edition of Monopoly unveiled

The video game covers a large spectrum of Holden exploring vehicles, beginning with the 1968 HK Monaro and consisting of Toranas from the 1970s and Commodores from the 1980s right as much as the existing ZB– which will be the last to bring the well-known nameplate.

The most pricey vehicle on the board is the VF Commodore, the brand name’s most respected in terms of titles, at 400 Monopoly dollars. The least pricey are the VP Commodore and the Torana A9X, both priced at 60 monopoly dollars.

The board likewise includes 4 Aussie circuits in lieu of train stations– Lakeside, Sandown, Symmons Plains and Mount Panorama.

The board pieces are a HT Monaro, an A9X Torana, a VP Commodore, a Holden logo design, a set of chequered flags and a wheel.

Read Also:

“We are thrilled to celebrate Holden’s racing legacy with this exciting edition of Monopoly and a new puzzle to match,” said Holden Aftersales marketing manager Chris Payne.

“It’s a fitting way to celebrate Holden’s involvement with the sport over the past 50 years.

“We hope the whole family will love it as much as we do, and enjoy a few rounds of the board reminiscing about their favourite Holden racing moments.”

The Holden brand name will disappear as of completion of this year, General Motors making the call to axe the Aussie icon back in February.

The ZB Commodore will …