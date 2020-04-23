HOLD TIGHT Lockdown measures could be in place until 2021 until vaccine or drug cure is found, Chris Whitty admits

Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, said it was unlikely for Britain to come back to “normal” at least till the end of this year. He added that to curb the pandemic, a vaccine or a drug was imperative.

Reports are in that several ministers have discussed reopening towns and cities, given that strict prevention measures are implemented and followed.

Whitty further warned that if the rate of transmission was not slowed down, there could be a resurgence of the virus. He also reminded everyone of scientists’ predictions of the second wave of coronavirus expected in winter.

