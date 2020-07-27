Hohhon JoyCon Controllers Replacement for Nintendo Switch, L-R Wireless Gamepad as Alternative to NS Joy Con Controllers, Switch Remote Controller with Wrist Straps and Charging Cable (Black)



Price: $40.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 16:57:30 UTC – Details)



Are you Looking for a set of Joy Con replacement?

This Joy Con pad is an affordable option.

Features:

* Precise Joysticks – Accurate input with no delay, no drifting, zero dead zone and high sensibility

* 6-Axis Somatosensory – Contains one accelerometer and one gyroscope in each controller for game needs

* Dual Shock – Built in dual-vibration motors. Let you vividly feel each hit, crash and explosion (Notice: vibration could only be turned off when use wirelessly)

* Screenshot & Home Button – Same function as the original Joycon controller

* Two Ways of Recharge – Recharged in 2 hours, could either charge by console(with type c) or included micro usb cable

Note:

1. It is a 3rd party item.

2. No NFC (amiibo), console wakeup and Infrared Motion.

3. Do not fit with case/grip.

4. When console updated by Nintendo, controllers need to be updated by connecting to PC.

5. Press “mode” once and all lights go off

Need Extra Help?

If you met any problems or need technical support on updating, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We are always there 24/7 and will give you a response within 24 hours.

IDEAL REPLACEMENT FOR NINTENDO SWITCH JOY-CON CONTROLLERS – With the same button configuration with Nintendo Switch Joycon and feels more comfortable in hands due to the lightweight & ergonomic curved design. Can be used as 2 seperate wireless Switch controllers with full set of buttons or attached both joypads to Switch console to play in handheld mode. Note: No console wakeup, NFC and infrad red functions.

STABLE AND EASY CONNECTION – Easy wireless connection to the Switch console and able to automatically reconnect next time you play. You can play in multiple ways, work as a full controller or share one with your friends, depending on the game.

SMOOTH GAME PLAY CONTROL – Built with clicky and responsive buttons, smooth and precise thumbsticks and reliable D-pad. Also built-in motor and 6-axis gyroscope in each controller to support vibration and motion sensing. It Offers most functions that Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controller has.

10 HOURS LONG PLAYTIME – Each wireless Switch Controller has 380mAh rechargeable battery life and support about 10 hours game playing time and 20 hours for non vibration gaming session. It takes 2 hours per charge and can be charged by both attaching to the console or though mirco usb cable.

WHAT YOU WILL GET – Left and right controller, micro usb cable, 2 wrist straps, user manuel, lifetime technical support. If you met any problems or need technical support on updating, please don’t hesitate to contact us (Note: updated through PC only, please contact seller for update firmware and latest driver).