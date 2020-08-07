Hoever open to Liverpool loan exit but sees long-term future at Anfield

The highly-rated Dutch protector deals with intense competitors for put on Merseyside, which might see him check out choices in other places

Ki-Jana Hoever sees his long-term future at Liverpool but is leaving the door open for a loan relocation to be made in 2020-21

The highly-rated teenage protector took in another 3 senior looks throughout the 2019-20 project.

He is kept in high regard at Anfield, but deals with intense competitors for locations at the Premier League champs.

Hoever has no problem with that in the meantime, informing Bleacher Report: “I’m pleased atLiverpool I can’t state there’s any other club I’d rather play at.

“Before joining Liverpool I just liked to watch the Premier League for the competition, but my love is for Liverpool now.”

Part of the issue for Hoever is that he discovers himself behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams in the chain of command, with both of those academy finishes having actually several years left in them.

“I see myself as a right-back at the moment. I’m a right-back that can play centre-back,” he stated.

“I’m not physically all set to gamer centre-back for an entire season. Maybe when I’m 25 I may be all set, but as a right-back I like the assaulting element.

” I have a vision in my video game like Trent, where I can put individuals away. I believe I can be someone who establishes and helps …