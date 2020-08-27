Hockey Diversity Alliance asks NHL to postpone Flyers-Islanders, Golden Knights-Canucks

The Hockey Diversity Alliance has formally requested for the NHL to suspend all playoff games on Thursday, according to a tweet from Evander Kane, the group’s co-leader.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane tweeted.

Sources told ESPN that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have been in communication over the past 24 hours, but the league will not initiate a stoppage unless there is a strong push from the players’ side.

The NHLPA will hold a conference call with players Thursday afternoon to get an idea for where they stand. In the meantime, the NHL postponed several scheduled media availabilities on Thursday afternoon.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to enter the driver’s side door of his vehicle. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

Games in the NBA, Major League Baseball, MLS and the WNBA were postponed Wednesday night in protest over racial injustice. The NHL, however, completed its full slate of three playoff games, including the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Those two teams are…