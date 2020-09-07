Hobby Lobby Hit With Backlash After Pro-Trump Message Appears In Store Display

Hobby Lobby is being hit with backlash today after a pro-Donald Trump message appeared on a display at one of their stores in the United States.

Hobby Lobby Hit With Backlash

Social media users are calling for a boycott of the chain of stores after a photo went viral of decorative letters inside a Hobby Lobby being rearranged to say “USA Vote Trump.” It has not been confirmed whether it was a store employee or customers who arranged the letters in this way. Liberal social media users, however, don’t seem to care who did it; they are now determined to boycott Hobby Lobby.

“We’re all aware that customers re-arrange these letters all the time, right?” one user wrote. “Call my [sic] old-fashioned, but I prefer to be outraged at Hobby Lobby for making it so that employers can decide what kind of healthcare their employees can get.”

Another Twitter user attacked Hobby Lobby for being…