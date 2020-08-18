HOA sues Elkhorn homeowner for unapproved roof color

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – It’s not unusual to see crews replacing bad roofs in metro area neighborhoods. But this week good shingles will be torn off an elkhorn home.

A roof just two years old that tom ross is forced to replace after a storm of controversy.

Tom Ross, a homeowner said, “A board member that lived across the street came over and told me that it was the incorrect style of roof.”

Fire Ridge Estates covenants require weathered wood color shingles.

“We didn’t know there was anything in our covenants. That’s partly our fault and partly our roofers’ fault,” said Ross.

On June 1st the Fire Ridge Estate Homeowners Association sued Ross to immediately remove non-approved shingles.

“I’d rather be fined or anything other than having to spend $30,000 to replace it. There are other things we could have done to work things out, but I felt the board wasn’t willing to work with me on anything,” said Ross.

The board responded through its attorney Rex Moats who refers to the publicly filed covenants. He also sent a photo of Ross’s roof, the only white roof in the neighborhood.

“A gray weather wood shingle and it looks very similar to that,” said Ross.

Neighbor Cari Wilke lives under an approved roof and sees Tom’s every day.

“An error was made and let’s have some…