HMRC investigations into footballers’ tax affairs treble in past year | Football News





246 expert footballers were under examination by HMRC last season

Investigations by HMRC into the tax affairs of expert footballers, consisting of any possible breach surrounding image rights, have actually increased practically three-fold in the past year, according to a research study by a nationwide accountancy group.

Freedom of details demands by UHY Hacker Young Group exposed some 246 expert footballers were under examination by HMRC throughout 2019/2020, up from 87 the previous season.

According to the research study, the variety of investigations of representatives and any costs paid increased from 23 in 2018/19 to 55 in 2019/20 Some 25 investigations were, on the other hand, opened into football clubs over the exact same duration, which was 2 more than last year.

The HMRC’s total extra …