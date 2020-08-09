HMRC investigations into footballers’ tax affairs treble in past year | Football News

246 expert footballers were under examination with specific attention paid towards image rights offers
09/08/20
Investigations by HMRC into the tax affairs of expert footballers, consisting of any possible breach surrounding image rights, have actually increased practically three-fold in the past year, according to a research study by a nationwide accountancy group.
Freedom of details demands by UHY Hacker Young Group exposed some 246 expert footballers were under examination by HMRC throughout 2019/2020, up from 87 the previous season.
According to the research study, the variety of investigations of representatives and any costs paid increased from 23 in 2018/19 to 55 in 2019/20 Some 25 investigations were, on the other hand, opened into football clubs over the exact same duration, which was 2 more than last year.
The HMRC’s total extra …