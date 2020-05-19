HMD poaches the former Head of Marketing for OnePlus in Europe

The former European Head of Marketing for OnePlus, Adam Ferguson, is leaping ship as well as will certainly handle the duty of Head of Product Marketing for HMD Global, the firm behind the rebirth of Nokia phones.

Ferguson has previous experience in the sector, having actually operated at British service provider EE as well as prior to that he held elderly marketing settings at Nestle as well as Unilever.

Adam Ferguson, HMD Global’s brand-new Head of Product Marketing

He will certainly be entrusted with thinking up the overarching marketing method for the entire schedule Nokia phones. Ferguson will certainly report straight to HMD’s brand-new Chief Marketing Officer, Stephen Taylor, that additionally just recently signed up with the firm (this April, in truth).

Taylor has actually been a CMO for Samsung Electronics in Europe as well as much more just recently held the CMO setting at PayPal for the EMEA area. These brand-new hires come right after HMD revealed the Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3 as well as 1.3 in March, there will certainly be a change in marketing design as well as method moving forward.

Here’s what Adam Ferguson needed to state regarding his brand-new setting: