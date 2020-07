Fashion giant H&M has announced plans to axe 170 stores worldwide this year in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Mail reports.

The closures, which tend to see hundreds of jobs cut world wide, come after sales fell by 50 per cent in the middle of the pandemic.

The second biggest fashion retailer in the world, H&M Group also includes brands such as COS, Weekday and Monki, and contains 305 stores in the UK.