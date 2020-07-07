H&M announces plans to axe 170 stores across Europe this year after sales are hit by coronavirus

Fashion giant H&M has announced plans to axe 170 stores across Europe this year in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The closures, which are likely to see hundreds of jobs cut across the continent, come after sales fell by 50 percent in the midst of the pandemic.

The traditional retailer was forced to close shops for 3 months during lockdown, though has since reopened with new safety measures and reduced hours.

Now an extra 40 stores have now been added to its set of proposed closures, though 130 branches will reopen elsewhere.

H&M Group, which also contains brands such as for example COS, Weekday and Monki, will close 170 stores in total, however it has not yet announced which brands and locations will soon be affected.

It comes just hours after newspaper company Reach, which publishes titles such as the Mirror, Express and Daily Star, confirmed some 550 jobs, equivalent to 12 per cent of its workforce, was to be axed.

The overhaul, designed to lower your expenses by £35 million a year, came as Reach reported a 27.5 per cent decline in quarterly revenue.

The firm, which also produces regional dailies including the Liverpool Echo and the Manchester Evening News, said it was facing ‘structural change’ in the sector, accelerated by the pandemic.

Up to 250 royal staff is also laid off this month, with even the Queen’s finances not immune from the impact of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Pret a Manger announced plans yesterday to axe 30 stores, putting 1,000 jobs at an increased risk, as Britain’s High Street bloodbath continues.

The coffee chain is looking to ‘reduce headcount across remaining UK shops to reflect lower footfall, rental costs and new safety measures’.

It said Covid-19 has seen sales plummet by 74 percent, meaning it had to make a ‘difficult decision’.

Pret may be the latest traditional victim of the virus, following drastic cuts at numerous other stores including rivals Uppercrust in addition to John Lewis and Harrods.

Almost 200,000 workers at household-name organizations have been let go since the start of lockdown, analysis shows.

Chanceller Rishi Sunak faces a plea to keep Britain in act as the scale of the jobs bloodbath became clear.

He was told this week his focus needs to be on ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ in his mini-Budget tomorrow.

Senior figures warned the work losses to date will be just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ unless dramatic action is taken.

Major layoffs have hit sectors such as retail, travel, hospitality and manufacturing, all of which have now been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Data collated by the Daily Mail shows 59 household-name organizations have cut more than 195,000 roles since lockdown began in March.

Some of the biggest have now been at Heathrow Airport, which includes laid off 25,000 staff, British Airways, which is axing 12,000, and Rolls-Royce, which is cutting 9,000 jobs.

Thousands of smaller organizations have also been reducing their staff. A complete of 2.8million are claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance or Universal Credit while trying to find a job, according to official data.

H&M chief executive, Helena Helmersson, said in March: ‘Covid-19 continues to impact people, communities and organizations around the world and I am filled with admiration for the employees’ commitment, drive and perseverance throughout this very challenging time.

‘The safety of our employees and clients remains our highest priority and we are reopening stores in accordance with decisions by the authorities.

‘Before the pandemic hit, we performed strongly – due to many years of long-term investments to create the best offering for our clients and to meet the digital shift in the market.

‘This, combined with the proven fact that we have acted quickly to counter the negative effects of Covid-19 and that individuals are speeding up the transformation of the H&M Group, makes me convinced that we will come from the current crisis stronger.’