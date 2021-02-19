According to a report issued by Zacks Investment Research analysts, Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) announced $0.01 as its quarterly dividend. The report was issued this Thursday, February 18th. As per the announcement, stockholders are to receive per share $0.01 as dividend on the 19th of March. It further suggests that the annual dividend stands at $0.04. The company posts a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Another notable aspect of NYSE: HL is that this company has been raising its dividend since last year. Over the span of three years, the company’s dividend has gone up by 62.5%. The quarterly dividend is up from the earlier $0.0037.

NYSE: HL Stock Detailed Analysis

Hecla Mining stocks traded at $5.66 this Friday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $3.01 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 113.20 along with a beta of 2.14 at the moment. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.30. The company has 1.88 as current ratio and 1.18 as its quick ratio. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $8.45 to $1.40. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $5.96 and its 200SMA stands at $5.59.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 17th of February. The earnings stood at $0.02 EPS that matched the general consensus of $0.02 proposed by analysts at several research firms. The company’s return on equity stands at 0.95% along with the net margin of -3.51%. The estimated EPS for the current fiscal year is 0.03.

Hecla Mining or NYSE: HL has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Roth Capital, HC Wainwright, Cantor Fitzgerald, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Currently, the average consensus on the rating of this company stands at “Hold” and the consensus estimate of the price target is $6.42. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also altered their shareholdings in this company over the past few weeks.