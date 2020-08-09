HK’s Analogue says does not see U.S. sanctions impacting firm By Reuters

©Reuters .



HONG KONG (Reuters) – Building providers Analogue Holdings Ltd (HK:-RRB- stated on Sunday it did not think sanctions troubled Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, partner of its chairman, will affect its service.

Washington enforced sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other leading authorities consisting of Cheng, for what it called their function in cutting political flexibilities in the area, triggering a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Cheng, partner of chairman and executive director Otto Poon, does not have any legal or advantageous ownership or monetary interests in any of the business shares, the firm stated in a Hong Kong bourse filing.

“With the assistance of the company’s U.S. legal counsel, the company has reviewed the U.S. Treasury’s announcement … and preliminarily does not believe the sanctions imposed therein on Ms. Cheng will apply to the group based on all available information at this time,” the business stated.

“However, the company and its U.S. legal counsel will continue to monitor the situation,” it included.

Analogue had in March accepted purchase a 51% stake in New York- based repair work and upkeep services firm Elevator & & Electric Inc for $357 million.

