©Reuters Media magnate Jimmy Lai Chee- ying, creator of Apple Daily speaks throughout an interview to action national security legislation in Hong Kong



HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has actually been arrested over thought collusion with foreign forces under the brand-new national security law, his top aide stated on Twitter, in what is the highest-profile arrest yet under the legislation.

Lai has actually been among the most popular democracy activists in the Chinese- ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing, which enforced the sweeping brand-new law on Hong Kong on June 30, drawing condemnation from Western nations.

The brand-new security law penalizes anything China thinks about subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with as much as life in jail.

Critics state it squashes flexibilities in the semiautonomous city, while fans state it will bring stability after extended pro-democracy demonstrations in 2015.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon, a senior executive at Lai’s media business Next Digital (HK:-RRB-, which releases regional tabloid Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- Daily, stated early on Monday.

Police did not instantly comment.

Apple Daily reported that Lai was eliminated from his house in Ho Man Tin …