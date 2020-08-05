HiView Wireless Doorbell WiFi Smart Video Doorbell Camera 1080P HD Smart Home Security Camera Doorbell with Ring Chime,Night Vision,7 Days Free Cloud Service(Batteries Included)



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 15:50:18 UTC – Details)



Size:1080HD & Batteries Included

WIFI Smart Video Doorbell, Guardian Of Your Home!

Our Advantage:

1. 1080P Real-time Two-way Talk Without Noise

2. Ultra Lower Power and Ultra Long Standby Time

3. PIR Motion Detection and Infrared Night Vision

4. Two Storage Methods

5. Equipped with indoor chime & 30° Angle board

Warm Tips：

1.Please charge the device when receiving it. Low power will influence the functions such as setup failure or delaying of pushing notifications to your phone

Please reset the card, remove the insulation of the battery and charge the device before the first use

2. Make sure that your camera is connected to a 2.4GHz network, not a 5GHz network

3. Don’t mute your phone. The doorbell is connected to the app through the sound wave

4. Keep the doorbell in range of the router. Thick, insulated or Metallic doors can greatly reduce strength of your wifi signal even if your router is close by

5. The cloud storage is defaulted to off. So please remember to open it when setup the APP in the first time. The cloud storage can only be triggered when doorbell sleeping

6. Video doorbell is not waterproof. Any setup details, please refers to the user manual

【Package Included】

1X WIFI Video Doorbell

1X Dingdong Indoor Chime

2X 18650 Batteries

1X USB Cable

1X Screws pack

1 x Sticker

1X User Manual

🏡【1080P HD Video】170° wide view angle provides wider angles and less dead zones, Support automatic white balance, automatic gain control, automatic backlighting compensation. You can view live video access to 1080P HD live video at any time from your cellphone of your front porch at any time. Communicate with visitors via two-way Audio with noise cancellation.

🏡【Storage Methods】Free cloud: No subscription fees for the lifetime cloud service. With Cloud Service, you can review, customize, save, share the footage, or have a flashback of all-day details in just few seconds. Videos can be stored in cloud for 7 days no stroage limitation and repeat the process in an endless loop.

🏡【Equipped with ring chime &Weather Resistant】Besides your phone notifications, you can also hear the voice from the indoor chime, don’t worry to miss any visitors when doorbell not loud enough. The ring chime not need to replace batteries, save money.New upgraded design, can resistant different weather.

🏡【PIR Motion Detection & Night Vision】 Night vision mode will be Auto switched, it allows you to take photography and record videos ever day or night. When someone close to the intelligent doorbell, your phone will receive a warning immediately. Smart videod doorbell will protect your home in real-time no matter where you are, you can clearly see everyone outside the door through your mobile phone and never miss any visitor.

🏡【Easy to set up】Easy to pair with your mobile by connecting Wi-Fi.Compatible with iOS, Android and Google. You can invite all your family members to take care of your door by just sharing a QR code from APP with them. 2.4GHz WIFI, strong penetration, stable transmission, ensuring clear and smooth picture. Video Doorbell comes with two innovative quick-release batteries. General, two batteries can work for 6 months.