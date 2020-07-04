Hit The Hood Micro-Grants Aim To Prevent Violence In Chicago This July 4th Weekend – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Using a small amount of cash to make a huge difference in Chicago — that’s the idea behind “Hit the Hood” micro-grants. They create fun activities through the entire city with the expectation of keeping the peace and preventing violence.

“How do you bring positive attraction? You bring some visibility,” said Cleopatra Draper.

She grew up on the South Side but still calls the region home. She said she’s invested in an improved tomorrow on the South Side.

“One life is too many that is lost,” she said.

“That’s why she’s one of the lots of community and neighborhood leaders who sent applications for a Hit the Hood micro grant through My Block, My Hood, My City. That grant helped her organize events through the entire city through the week-end.

“Good people have to come outside and detour whatever is plaguing our community,” she said.

Last weekend Chicago saw 63 people shot. Sixteen were killed, including at least two small children.

Through $80,000 in donated money, 40 Hit the Hood grants were awarded, and the ones grants will soon be at work through similar on the next day or two as part of an endeavor to keep the peace and inspire change throughout the city’s neighborhoods this holiday week-end.

Draper said to be able to organize this and her community means everything to her and the neighborhoods she desires to impact.

“Today feels like Christmas,” she said. “Any time we’re in the community and we are doing some good in our hoods? That’s what matters. That’s what you need to make Chicago great.”

There are similar, from movie nights to fish frys, scheduled through this holiday week-end to make a positive impact in the city’s neighborhoods.