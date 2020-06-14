History says Trump’s low approval rating is unlikely to move

What’s the purpose: We’ve still got five months before general election, which, the theory is that, is sufficient time for the race for president to change. Indeed, horserace polling has sometimes shifted dramatically between this time and Election Day.

Presidential approval ratings, however, haven’t historically moved much from June of an election year to Election Day.

It seems quite likely now that Trump’s approval rating is going to be south of 50% and his net approval rating (approval – disapproval) to be negative when people vote. That should be deeply troubling to Trump, given the strong link between approval ratings and reelection chances.

