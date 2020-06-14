History says Trump’s low approval rating is unlikely to move

What’s the purpose: We’ve still got five months before general election, which, the theory is that, is sufficient time for the race for president to change. Indeed, horserace polling has sometimes shifted dramatically between this time and Election Day.
Presidential approval ratings, however, haven’t historically moved much from June of an election year to Election Day.
It seems quite likely now that Trump’s approval rating is going to be south of 50% and his net approval rating (approval – disapproval) to be negative when people vote. That should be deeply troubling to Trump, given the strong link between approval ratings and reelection chances.
The average president has seen his approval rating shift by just 3 points from now before election. That would only get Trump into the mid 40s at best. Trump’s approval rating was similar during the 2018 midterms, when his party lost get a grip on of the House.
Net approval ratings tell the same story. The average president had his net approval rating shift by only 6 points out of this point forward. Given Trump’s net approval rating is in the negative low to mid-teens, a 6-point improvement would land him with a net approval around -7 to -10 points on Election Day. Again, that’s about where he was during the 2018 midterms.
Trump, though, isn’t finished quite yet. It is easy for a president’s ratings to shift around. Harry Truman saw in regards to a 20-point upsurge in his net approval rating in the last five months of the 1948 campaign. On one other end, Lyndon Johnson’s net approval rating declined by around 15 points in the final months of the 1964 election.
Still, we’re only talking about two presidents out of 13 whose net approval rating moved by more than 10 points in the final five months of the campaign. One of these two went in the incorrect direction for the president. Trump needs his net approval rating to climb by significantly more than 10 points to attain a positive web approval rating.
Can Trump become one of the 20%? Obviously. Don’t round 20% down to 0%.