History does not like the surrendered type, history does not like the weak type. We are here to say nationally that the Armenian is not defeated, the Armenian is not surrendered, said Khachik Galstyan, a member of the “Homeland” party, during a rally in France Square.

The politician emphasized that no matter how short it seems to the authorities that people’s memory is short, everyone remembers Nikol Pashinyan’s statements and promises and their subsequent actions.

“He was talking about a ‘happy citizen’ and declared Shushi ‘unhappy and unhappy.’ He orphaned thousands of families and made thousands of women widows. He said that “Artsakh is Armenia,’s the end”, but he put Artsakh to the sword, handed over hundreds of Armenian dogs to the sword, and did not visit Artsakh after the war. “He does not dare to make a single statement that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan,” said Khachik Galstyan.

He added that Pashinyan was announcing that our country is a “police state”, but he made it a “Gestapo state” and included his relatives, friends and relatives in the government.

According to Khachik Galstyan, the main and only culprit of these other problems in the country is Nikol Pashinyan, that is why he must leave power.