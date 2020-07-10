Historic ‘heat dome’ will bake the US for WEEKS on end with more than 265M Americans set to be hit

A punishing and relentless heatwave is set to bake the US for weeks on end beginning this weekend until the end of July, with the historic ‘heat dome’ set to encapsulate more than 265 million Americans by a few weeks.

The heatwave is getting underway in the South, with some areas – including Las Vegas and Phoenix – forecast to peak above a scintillating 110 degrees by Saturday.

However, the surging summer heat will not just be limited to the south. Next week, the heat is set to move north and east, spreading 100-degree temperatures across the Ohio Valley and in to the Mid-Atlantic, forecasts show.

The National Weather Service is predicting that 75 or more record-high temperatures will either be matched or broken from Friday to Tuesday alone – with that number expected to grow notably by the end of next week.

Meteorologists will also be predicting that Texas and the Southern Plains might even record their highest ever temperatures. But among the record-breaking, the experts say the biggest story is set to be just how long the heat wave actually lasts.

Jeff Masters, Ph.D., the founder of Weather Underground, told CBS NEWS what concerns him most is the effects that prolonged exposure to the heat may have on millions of Americans.

‘The heat wave will be very long-lived, lasting multiple weeks in some areas with only a few days of near-normal temperatures during that span. This will increase the odds of heat illness and heat-related deaths,’ Masters said.

For example, Amarillo, Texas is set to experience temperatures of more than 100 degrees for the next 10 consecutive days, with some of those days nearing the 110-mark. The simmering temperatures are not quite 10 to 20 degrees above the area’s average high of 92 at this stage of the year.

In the last few years, such massive outbreaks of heat have become popularly known as heat domes. A heat dome is actually a sprawling area of ruthless, which brings hot and dry conditions for days on end.

The bigger a heat dome grows, the hotter and longer-lasting a heatwave becomes – and experts predict the impending dome will be an extremely large one indeed.

According to the forecasts, more than 80 % of the country – or 265 million people – are set to sweat through temperatures of 90 or above a few weeks, with yet another 45 million forced to endure temperatures in the triple-digit region.

The bigger heat domes grow, the hotter and longer-lasting a heatwave becomes – and experts predict the impending dome will be an extremely big one indeed (pictured: People fill Brighton Beach in Coney Island as New York City on July 5)

Excessive Heat Warnings have now been issued by the National Weather Service for Southern California, southern Nevada and in the southern 1 / 2 of Arizona through Monday, warning of high risks of heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion

The main bulk of the heat will build across the western lower Plains and the Southwest this weekend.

The most of Texas and Oklahoma will experience 100-degree temperatures or more on Saturday, with the Red River Valley section of northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma flirting around the 110 region.

With humidity added as an issue, Dallas and Oklahoma City will feel just like a sweltering 110 degrees, experts say.

The Sunshine State will also live up to its moniker with temperatures continuing to reach the low-to-mid 90s through at least the next week.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures are tipped to reached a staggering 116 degrees or more on Sunday, which would break a record set in the late 1800s. The all-time record in Phoenix is 122. In nearby Lake Havasu, Sunday temperatures may possibly reach 120.

Red flag warnings have also recently been hoisted for parts of the Rockies and interior west for a heightened risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Service is predicting that 75 or more record-high temperatures will either be matched or broken from Friday to Tuesday alone – with that number expected to grow significantly by the end of next week

By the beginning of next week, experts say the heat will begin shifting east and north. By Tuesday, the mercury in Kansas, Oklahoma and north Texas is set to reach between 110 and 115. The temperatures will come close to the highest-ever experienced in these areas – which change from 112 to 120.

While experts say the heat dome will be severe and long-lasting, it isn’t likely to surpass the staggering heatwaves recorded in the hottest period in US history, the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. Nearly 1 / 2 of the all-time heat records were recorded in this era.

Meteorologist Bob Henson told CBS he isn’t expecting a ‘raft of all-time or even monthly records, given the high bar of the 1930s and some recent years, like 2012. But I would expect at least a few, as well as some records for consecutive 90/95/100F temps.’

Henson said July 2020 could end being one of the hottest on record, considering the ‘breadth and duration of the expected heat’.

According to Henson, that’s because the heat forecast in the Southwest and in the Plains will maybe not stay anchored in one place. A west-to-east steering flow will create a piece of the sweltering heat to break away and steam east from St. Louis to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, through to Washington, DC. Each of the cities will likely reach or surpass 100 degrees, Henson said.

Projections show that the heat is unlikely to shift anytime soon. Forecasts show the heat is probably to carry on into at the least the end of July.