Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire – Panorama

A bit of Fresno’s historical past is now gone after going up in flames in a single day.

Two homes in downtown’s Armenian Town have been left in shambles after a devastating fire, ABC 30 reported.

One of them nonetheless stands, nevertheless it’s been fully charred whereas the opposite has been decreased to rubble.

The two homes, on Santa Clara and M streets, have been constructed in the early 1900s and survived by means of the years up till the fire.

“The volume of fire they encountered that you can see on that helmet cam footage it is incredible because there is nothing in there to burn, it’s just the structural members,” stated Fresno Fire’s Shane Brown.

Varoujan Der Simonian with the Armenian Heritage Museum stated the loss is a blow to his group and the City of Fresno.

“That $2.4 million of city money which was invested to preserve those homes is now in jeopardy,” stated Simonian.

Eshkan Melikian lived in one of many two homes as a boy.

His former residence nonetheless stands, however there’s not a lot left of it.

“This is a devastation to the community of Fresno and the Armenian people,” he stated. “This should not happen, but it did happen and when I woke up this morning, it really hurt me.”

The cluster of about 4 homes in Armenian Town weren’t all the time there, they have been constructed round 1901 only a block away on Santa Clara and N streets.

“The house had real good character, high ceilings, and big windows,” stated Melikian.

They stood empty for a number of years till they have been moved to their present location. They have been restored to be transformed into workplaces and different enterprise areas.

When the fire broke out, nobody and nothing was contained in the vacant homes.

Fire investigators imagine homeless individuals bypassed the metal rod gates and began the fire.

Fire officers say they’ve had a number of homeless break-ins on the homes in the previous.

Although the way forward for the remaining homes is unsure, Der Samonian stated he desires they will at some point function Armenian historical past reveals.