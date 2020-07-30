Hisense is to enter India with the launch of QLED and LED smart TVs on August 6

Hisense TVs are coming toIndia The items consisting of QLED and LED varieties of smart tvs will be introduced on August6 The variety will be provided through Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and RelianceDigital It is anticipated to be priced competitively for the section.

The TVs are anticipated to pack premium functions such as smart connection, Dolby Vision HDR assistance, and Dolby Atmos noise. They will come with Android TELEVISION 9 Pie and function Google Assistant andChromecast Further, the variety will enable gain access to to different apps through the Google Play Store for Android TELEVISION.

The QLED variety of Hisense TVs is likewise anticipated to use premium functions such as complete range regional dimming. The business will likewise be introducing its Laser TELEVISION and Dual Cell 8K TELEVISION varieties in the coming months. Hisense states it is focusing on the premium and value-driven tv sectors in India.