Hisense 55H8F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TV HDR (2019)



Price: $599.95

(as of Aug 07,2020 23:29:22 UTC – Details)



The Hisense h8f is the most advanced TV in its price class providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the h8 is powered by Hisense‘s proprietary ULED technologies and hi-view engine. This combination works intuitively and continually to create backlight control, and picture quality enhancing and tuning algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness and motion. Sit back and enjoy the ideal viewing experience—no matter what is on the screen. Say “goodbye” to boredom and “hello” to android TV, featuring more than 500, 000 movies and shows plus video streaming from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and many more. Android TV comes with google assistant built-in so you can quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, or dim the lights—all without leaving what you are watching. The h8f makes sure the best of TV is at the tip of your finger or lips with google home compatible devices.

Your favorite content is always front and center to binge-watch or pick up where you left off with android TV

With the google assistant built in, you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home all with just your voice

Dolby vision HDR + HDR10 provides high dynamic range, which adds details, dramatic color, contrast, and brightness. Spout height- 16.73 inch. Spout reach- 8.97 inch. Connection size- 3/8 inch

Up to 60 full array local dimming zones provides a higher contrast range and color accuracy

Wide color gamut delivers an expanded range of a billion+ colors to display a more lifelike picture

Motion rate 240 eliminates lags for smooth motion so you can keep up with fast-action scenes