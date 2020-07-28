Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Hand-Free Voice Control (55H9G, 2020 Model)



Price: $699.99 - $649.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 23:01:55 UTC – Details)



Perfect for presenting your favorite movies, shows, sports, and gaming, the Hisense H9G Quantum Series 4K ULED Smart TV uses Quantum Dot technology to create astonishing images with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H9G Quantum Series ULED Smart TVs, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4K detail with Android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps. In addition to your favorite streaming services and online games, this H9G Quantum Series TV is also perfect for cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcasts. Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio. Enjoy all the key moments in fast-paced sports, movies, and games with Motion Rate 240 image processing, minimizing picture lag to create a crystal clear image without motion blur. Full array local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 1,000-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones, while Game Mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming. Control the TV via the easy-to-use voice-enabled remote or through an Alexa-enabled device (sold separately) — open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies. The H9G series TV is backed by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and includes a voice remote (batteries included), power cable, and Quick Start Guide.

Measures 48.5 x 28.2 x 3.9 inches, 38.1 pounds (48.5 x 30.7 x 10.2 inches with included stand, LxWxH, 39.2 pounds), the 55H9G has a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, and includes a voice remote (batteries included), power cable, and quick start guide.

Features far-field voice control for easy navigation. Also features built-in Google Assistant.