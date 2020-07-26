Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote (50H8G, 2020 Model)



Perfect for presenting your favorite movies, shows, sports, and gaming, the Hisense 50H8G Quantum 50-inch 4K ULED Smart TV uses Quantum Dot technology to create astonishing images with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H8G Quantum Series ULED Smart TVs, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4K detail with Android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps. In addition to your favorite streaming services and online games, this H8G Quantum Series TV is also perfect for cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcasts. Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio. Enjoy all the key moments in fast-paced sports, movies, and games with Motion Rate 240 image processing, minimizing picture lag to create a crystal clear image without motion blur. Full array local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 700-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones, while Game Mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming. Control the TV via the easy-to-use voice-enabled remote or through an Alexa-enabled device (sold separately) — open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies. Measuring 43.8 x 25.4 x 3.1 inches (43.8 x 28.3 x 9.5 inches with included stand, LxHxW), the 50H8G is backed by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, and includes a voice remote (batteries included), power cable, and Quick Start Guide. This wall-mountable set is VESA compatible (300×200).

