Hisense 50-Inch Class H6570G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (50H6570G, 2020 Model)

The H65 series from Hisense is as smooth as it is smart, thanks to advanced technologies inside and out. Colors burst off the screen in amazing 4K UltraHD resolution. Experience movies and games with incredible contrast, thanks to advanced picture technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. For a 4K UHD picture, plus incredible content, and convenience, the smart money is on the H65 series. With more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p high-definition screen and an Android operating system with more than 4,000 apps and games, the H65 4K UltraHD Hisense Android Smart TV changes the standard for affordable, premium TVs.

Android TV is a total entertainment hub and brings comprehensive content, including more than 4,000 apps and games to the biggest screen in your home to watch and discover movies, tv shows, music, and games.

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transforms your TV into an entertainment powerhouse, using the same image technology from cinemas to provide amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before.

The H65 is music to your ears—-and eyes—-thanks to built-in Bluetooth connectivity; this universal, invisible technology expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

Measures 43.9 x 25.5 x 3.2 inches, 21.3 pounds (43.9 x 27.9 x 8.9 inches with included stand, LxHxW, 21.8 pounds); the 50H6570G has a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, and includes a voice remote (batteries included), power cable, and Quick Start Guide.