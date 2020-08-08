Hisense 100L10E 100-Inch 4K UHD Smart Laser Projector TV with Screen and 2.1 Audio System (2019)



Enjoy watching your favorite shows, movies, and sports on a 100-inch screen in your living room, family room, or home theater. Combining movie-theater technology with simple tabletop setup, Hisense 4k ultra HD smart laser TVs deliver a razor-sharp, stunningly realistic picture with beautifully natural motion, rich and vibrant colors, and incredible detail. Perfect for tight spaces, the dual-laser smart laser TV’s ultra-short throw optics allows it to be positioned inches from the wall and just 8 inches away from the included 100-inch screen for an immersive home theater experience. Unlike traditional led screens, the ambient light-rejecting screen displays bright and crisp images in any type of lighting and is comfortable to the eyes even when sitting as close as 10 feet. Delivering 4x the resolution of standard full HD TVs, the 4k UHD smart laser TV delivers a wide color gamut with an enhanced spectrum of over a billion colors and memc technology that smooths fast-moving images in action movies and sports. It also features 3000 lumens of brightness, a high dynamic range (HDR) to enhance the darkest and lightest areas of the picture, and upscaling of all resolutions (SD/HD/FHC) to close to 4k resolution. Complete your cinematic experience with theater-quality audio from the built-in, 40-watt Harman kardon speakers and included 60-watt wireless subwoofer plus DBX-TV sound enhancement technology for deep, rich 3d surround sound. Enjoy built-in music and movie apps like prime video, Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, and more, and control the Wi-Fi-enabled TV by speaking commands to Alexa via the Hisense voice remote control. Connectivity features include four HDMI ports, two UDB ports, 2×2 dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. The projector measures 27.1 x 16.4 x 8.1 inches (LxWxH), while the subwoofer measures 14.2 x 6.5 x 13.4 inches. The 100-inch screen measures 88.4 x 1.4 x 50.3 inches. The 100l10e smart laser TV comes with projector unit, 100-inch screen, wireless subwoofer, remote control, screen mounting hardware, power cords, quick start guide, and user manual. It is backed by a 2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

